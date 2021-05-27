Tennis star Arianne Hartono de Meppel advanced to Pelham’s quarter-finals in the United States

Tennis star Arianne Hartono has reached the quarterfinals of the Pelham Professional Tournament in the United States.

Meppelse, 25, who was already working on a great series on his American tour, secured a place in the last eight for the first time since early March in a tournament spiked to 25 thousand dollars and therefore one of the strongest players have held tournaments on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Beat my mate

a

Hartono, who has climbed to 356 in the WTA world rankings thanks to his results in recent weeks, has had three fine victories in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama. First of all, she beat her Japanese partner Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, with whom she has played a lot in doubles lately and who is around 300th place in the singles standings (6-2, 4-6, 6 -3). After that, Hartono tied fifth-seeded Canadian Katherine Sebov to her winning basket, number 250 in the world: 6-2, 6-2. Thursday, it was too strong for Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle (5-7, 6-3, 6-3).

For a place in the semi-finals, Hartono must beat second-seeded American Jamie Loeb, who was posted just outside the top 100 three years ago but now sits at 241 place in the world rankings.