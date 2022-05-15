Ten dead in a shooting in an American supermarket, suspected of racist motivation
The shooter eventually surrendered. He was arrested and is suspected of a racist hate crime. Eleven of the 13 victims are black, officials said.
The man entered the supermarket around 2:30 p.m. local time, heavily armed and dressed in military clothing. He was also wearing a bulletproof vest. Inside, he fired a rifle. A police officer told The Buffalo News that walking into the supermarket was “like walking into a horror movie”.
racist manifesto
The shooter carried a camera and broadcast his act live on the Internet. Reports are circulating on social media that he published a manifesto ahead of his act calling himself racist and anti-Semitic. The supermarket is located north of town in an area where mostly black Americans live.
Mayor Byron Brown told a news conference that the shooter was not from Buffalo. The alleged assailant allegedly drove for hours before arriving in town “to commit this crime against the people of Buffalo,” Brown said. He spoke of the “worst nightmare a community can encounter”.
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”