Temporary housing as a solution to Terschelling’s housing problem

Haringa thinks these should become temporary places, for ten to twenty years. It’s not just arranged. “There are also unattractive sides that need to be discussed. What is the impact of such a location, for example?”

Unattractive sides or just, possibly, locations need to be created. “If that’s not it, then what is it?”

135 houses not enough

Permanent housing is also being built – in the coming years a total of 135 – but according to Haringa this is far too little. “We need to talk about it more. We also have these conversations with the province and the municipality. Because clearly there is still a lot to do.”

There is a housing crisis all over the country, but it is different on the islands than in many other places. Space is not only needed for residents, but also for seasonal workers. “If there is space, it is often used for permanent residence or for recreational purposes. You earn more from this than from a staff member.”

talking is useless

These are Haringa’s last days or weeks as alderman. There will soon be a new college. “I may be resigned, but no less steadfast. We already discussed this solution at the end of last summer. Now we have to name places and see how far we can go. we don’t get much further.”