Team Rob Ehrens in fifth place in country final after two riders | 1Limburg

Dutch show jumping riders appear to be missing out on medals at the Nations Cup at the Olympic Games.

After two of the three riders from the ten participating countries met in the final, the team of national coach Rob Ehrens de Weert are in fifth place with 9 penalty points.

France

Only the French riders made no jumping errors, although they both exceeded the allotted time. France leads the standings with 2 penalty points, Sweden, the United States and Belgium follow with 4 penalty points.

Flawless

Marc Houtzager was the first Dutchman to enter the ring with Dante. Houtzager drove away for a long time, but at the eleventh and twelfth hurdles he still took off a bar. He also received 1 penalty point for exceeding the time limit. Harrie Smolders, who succeeded Willem Greve in the final, then made a clear round with Bingo du Parc.

Maikel van der Vleuten is the last to enter the ring, along with Beauville Z. This combination won bronze in the individual competition earlier in the week. Van der Vleuten cannot afford any mistakes and must hope that the 4 best riders who will follow will throw the spotlight on him.