Team Relay tested at the 2022 cyclo-cross world championships

The UCI introduces a new component to the next Cyclo-cross World Championships in the United States. A team relay will be organized for the first time at the world championship in Fayetteville. This is a test event.

The exact plan for this team relay is not yet known. For example, it is not clear if this is a mixed relay with men and women, as with the mixed relay team time trial. It is also not known if this is a relay with different categories, with riders in the junior, promising and elite categories.

The 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas are scheduled for January 29 and 30. The UCI announces that the test event will be evaluated subsequently. After that, it will be considered whether the component has the potential to obtain a permanent place in the program of the Cyclo-cross World Championships.

Snowmobile

The UCI will also examine the options for the organization of a UCI Snow Bike World Cup. A snowmobile world championship is also included in this idea. The plan is to introduce this in the 2022-2023 season. This winter, the UCI management committee will present the results of an opportunity survey.