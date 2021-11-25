Team relay at the cyclo-cross world championships with three men and three women

The UCI presented the details of the team relay at the next cyclo-cross world championships. The part will be tested at the World Championship in Fayetteville, USA. A country must send six riders for the team relay.

A team is made up of three men and three women, including an elite man and an elite woman. The other four riders, two men and two women, compete in the promising or junior categories. A country may choose two U23 riders, two U19 riders or a mixture of the two age groups. Cross riders who are drafted must also participate individually in the Cyclo-cross World Championships.

Each runner performs one lap on the course and then picks up his compatriot at the finish, in the so-called transition zone, by tapping him. The starting order can be determined by a country. After six rounds, the winning country of the team relay is known.

The UCI has published the rules for the Team Relay test event at CX Worlds Fayetteville (Friday January 28). Team:

– 1 Elite Men

– 2 in the Men U23 or Men Junior category

– 1 Elite Women

– 2 in the Women U23 or Women Junior category Rules:

– Everyone a ride

The team relay will be added to the World Cup weekend in the United States. The regular championships will take place on January 29 and 30, 2022. The team relay will be completed on Friday January 28.