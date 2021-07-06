Teacher Lidy d’Appingedam after 42 years still in school by boat

CBS teacher Lidy van der Veen from Citer in Appingedam has lived on the water of the Nieuwe Diep in Appingedam for decades. But she never went to school by boat either. Everything changed this morning on her last day of work.

Lidy was first surprised by the children in her group two, dressed in orange, who walked from school to her house. To his surprise, they immediately crossed the garden towards the water. Like a real mother hen, she came to take a look at the depths. A small boat awaited her, with the husband of her colleague Mademoiselle Paulien at the helm, who had reserved a special place for Lidy.

Type of reissue

For example, she only made the first boat trip to school to loud cheers. And this while she is really the type to love travel. With her husband Nico Haan, she made many special and distant trips. After having sailed a hundred meters, she was informed by a large banner: “Miss Lidy around the world”. When De Groeve left, the whole school was noisily waiting for him.

during a world tour

Children stood by their side with homemade musical instruments, made from random materials, matching Lidy’s motto in life: no waste, reuse everything. Once at school, she toured the world alongside the classes. He was given a suitcase to take the virtual trip. He has been to China, New Zealand and Greece, among others. The kids did matching dances, held a quiz, and showed something about the nature or culture of the country.

Miss Lidy van der Veen has been in class for 42 years. She has worked at Appingedam for 30 years. First on the Switch, then on the Source. De Schakel and de Bron continued together as Ziter’s CBS.

She is seen by her colleagues as a true old-fashioned kindergarten teacher. Occasionally she took a trip to older groups.