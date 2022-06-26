Tallon’s Greek track starts strong in Mallorca grass-court tournament and beats Spanish veteran | sport

In the first set he was tied, although the Greek track required more effort than his opponent to bring the service games. Still, the 25-year-old Dutchman, world number 53, managed to pull off a tie-break and he barely gave López (ATP-214) a chance.

The two players tied the game in the second act. Again a tie-break had to be made, and once again the Greek track took the lead. He rewarded the experienced López, record holder with 79 consecutive Grand Slam appearancesjust like in the first tie-break only three points.