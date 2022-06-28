Tallon’s Greek track starts strong in Mallorca grass-court tournament and beats Spanish veteran | sport
In the first set he was tied, although the Greek track required more effort than his opponent to bring the service games. Still, the 25-year-old Dutchman, world number 53, managed to pull off a tie-break and he barely gave López (ATP-214) a chance.
Both players were tied in the second act. Again a tie-break had to be made, and once again the Greek track took the lead. He rewarded the experienced López, record holder with 79 consecutive Grand Slam appearancesjust like in the first tie-break only three points.
sand scallop
The Greek track will face Slovak Alex Molcan in the round of 16, who defeated seventh seed Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets. Botic van de Zandschulp is also present on the Spanish island. He will face Marcos Giron of the United States in the first round tomorrow.
The Mallorca Open is a very young ATP tournament on grass in preparation for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday June 27 and for which today the the qualifying rounds have started† Last year, Russian Daniil Medvedev won the first edition in Santa Ponsa.
