The Greek track left four straight set points unused in the first set tiebreaker. He led 6-2, but lost six straight points. The Greek track couldn’t hide their disappointment at this and shattered a racket to smithereens. He led 3-1 in the second set.

Resistance broken

After the Greek track missed their chances, their resistance was broken in the third set. Halfway through the set, he was visited by a physio, who gave him painkillers. The Dutchman has already complained of ‘minor pain’ after his first-round match. After 2 hours and 12 minutes, Nakashima finished with a love play on his own serve.

The Greek track recorded 38 unnecessary errors on track 13 and used only two of its eight breakpoints. He hit ten aces, but often fell short in exchanges against the stoic Nakashima.

Zverev

The 25-year-old Greek track was taking part in the main tournament in Paris for the first time. In the first round, he surprised everyone by knocking out Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who made the last eight last year.

Nakashima (20), who had never won a match in Paris, will face the German Alexander Zverev in the third round. The German world number 3 survived a match point and fought his way past Argentina’s Sebastián Báez in five sets: 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5.

Zverev on the brink of closure

Zverev was one point away from elimination in the fifth set. The German made good use of the trouble and finished it after more than three and a half hours on his own serve after a miss from Báez. Zverev spoke encouragingly to his South American opponent at net.

In the next round, Zverev could be the opponent of Tallon groenpoor, who will face Brandon Nakashima of the United States in the second round on Wednesday.

The Greek track is now preparing for the grass tournament in Rosmalen, which starts in a week and a half.