Taliban? No, capitalism: 7,000-year-old menhirs demolished to make way for a hardware store – Joop

• • Yesterday • 2 minute reading time • 2059 views • store

It is seen in France as another example of the destructive power of capitalism. In Carnac, a place in Brittany known worldwide for its prehistoric constructions, 7,000-year-old menhirs were demolished to make way for the construction of a hardware store. The at least 38 standing stones, up to one meter high, stood just outside the area declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Carnac is world famous for the surrounding menhirs which are laid out in carefully planned patterns. The place will be this french stonehenge Appointed. Archaeologists have not yet discovered what the constructions were used for, but they probably had a spiritual purpose.

The BTP Mr Bricolage had applied for a building permit initially refused but subsequently granted. According to the municipality, all the conditions have been met.

The future owner of the store replied that he did not know what a menhir was, but that “we find low walls everywhere”. Koun Breizh, a local association dedicated to the protection of heritage, plans to file a complaint. Thus, the association wants to prevent the other menhirs of the town from suffering the same fate. In the commune, about 3,000 menhirs stand in long rows, making it one of the most important collections in Europe.