In the 12 months since the chaotic withdrawal of the United States and its allies, some Afghans have welcomed improved security but grapple with poverty, drought, malnutrition and a fading belief among women that they can play a decisive role in the country’s future.

Afghanistan is physically safer than when the hardline Taliban fought US-led foreign forces and their Afghan allies, but the economy is under tremendous pressure, as foreign governments refuse to rule over its rulers and the country is isolated.

Country-dependent development aid has been reduced as the international community demands that the Taliban respect the rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls whose access to work and education is denied.

“One year after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation has worsened, with increasing human rights violations, particularly against women, girls and minorities,” said United Nations foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell. Twitter.

“I call on those in power in Kabul to reverse these unacceptable decisions and behaviors,” he added.

Nearly 25 million Afghans now live in poverty – more than half the population, and the United Nations estimates that up to 900,000 jobs could be lost this year as the economy stagnates.

Civil society and independent media have also shrunk, and many of their members have left the country. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said in a recent review that it had cracked down on protesters by arresting journalists, activists and protesters.