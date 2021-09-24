Taliban leader: “Corporal punishment and executions will return to Afghanistan”

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi is a founding member of the Taliban and, during their previous seizure of power in the 1990s, was Minister of Justice and head of the religious police responsible for implementing strict Islamic teachings. Then, among other things, executions took place in a football stadium with hundreds of spectators. Today Turabi is in charge of the prisons.

In a interview with the AP press agency he denounces the agitation over the public executions and warns the rest of the world not to interfere with the new Afghan rulers. “Everyone criticizes us for the sanctions in the stadium, but we never said anything about their laws and their sanctions,” he said. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We follow Islam and make our laws based on the Quran.”