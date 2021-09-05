Taliban force Afghan students to wear niqabs
An abaya is a long veil that covers the body. A niqab covers the face, except the eyes.
Lesson without men
The decree was issued yesterday. In addition to following the rules for clothing covering the face, women are only allowed to attend classes in rooms without men. One exception: if they are separated from each other by curtains, they are allowed to attend classes together.
In these shared classes, women must leave the room up to five minutes earlier. They must then remain in the waiting rooms until the male students leave the building.
The Taliban also stipulates that female students can only be taught by other women. If this is not possible, “older” male teachers with “good character” can teach.
The decree only applies to private colleges and universities. These have increased considerably since the end of the first Taliban regime in 2001.
First period of power
During the Islamist movement’s first period of power (1996-2001), women were not allowed to study in institutions where men also studied. At the time, women were required to wear a burqa outside the house and were preferably allowed to leave the house alone with a male relative.