Taliban force Afghan students to wear niqabs

An abaya is a long veil that covers the body. A niqab covers the face, except the eyes.

Lesson without men

The decree was issued yesterday. In addition to following the rules for clothing covering the face, women are only allowed to attend classes in rooms without men. One exception: if they are separated from each other by curtains, they are allowed to attend classes together.

In these shared classes, women must leave the room up to five minutes earlier. They must then remain in the waiting rooms until the male students leave the building.