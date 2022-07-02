“We call on countries inside and outside the region, especially Islamic countries, to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, lift all sanctions, stop freezing funds and support the further development of Afghanistan,” the statement from the clergy read. In the statement, they fail to respond to demands the international community has made of the Taliban, such as the reopening of secondary schools for girls. However, they declare that they will not interfere with neighboring countries and that neighboring countries, in turn, should not interfere with Afghanistan.

More than 4,000 men attended the three-day meeting in Kabul. The special meeting is called Grand Council (Loya Jirga), where the leaders of the Pashtun or Pashtun peoples make important decisions. The population is the largest in the country with 40% Afghans. The Taliban is a predominantly Pashtun movement.

Afghan Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was also present. Akhundzada is almost never known to the public and lives very secluded in the southern city of Kandahar. It has been virtually invisible since the Taliban Sunni extremists took power in August last year. In a speech on Friday, the leader warned that foreigners should not give orders to Afghanistan.