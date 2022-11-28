Takii hits the first bunch of new production and breeding sites in Zeeland

More than a year after the fire that destroyed a production and breeding site of the Takii floral branch in Sint-Annaland, Zeeland, the first pile of a new building has been driven. Takii Europe production manager Yukihiro Saito did the honors in the presence of director Ton Kuipers and close collaborators.



Employees of Takii Zeeland, with stage manager Christa Hage in the foreground, production manager Yukihiro Saito and director (waving) Ton Kuipers

The Japanese seed breeder takes the opportunity to expand the location somewhat. Instead of the two smaller warehouses, a 40 by 40 meter hall will be built and the new office will also be a bit more spacious. This makes it possible to expand breeding activities and intensify seed production and cleaning, especially for Takii’s ‘SAHIN Home Garden’ range.



Supreme focus in Yukihiro Saito

Completion of the new complex is scheduled for spring 2023. Until then, employees will be temporarily housed in a building in nearby Tholen. Some of the distribution activities, which take place in several tunnel greenhouses, as well as comparative field trials, have recently progressed. Residents of the local community were also very well received, says Ton: various companies provided (storage) space, helped with seed drying and cleaning or showed their best side.

