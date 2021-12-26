Take off: the James Webb space telescope is on its way to its site, 1.5 million kilometers away

The James Webb was built by the space agencies of Europe (ESA), the United States (NASA) and Canada (CSA). From the Netherlands, Leiden University, TNO research institute and NOVA-OIR scientific office are involved in the $ 8 billion project.

A billion years ago

The space telescope is the size of a tennis court and had to be bent to fit into the loading pod of the Ariane 5 rocket. Three minutes after launch, the capsule was jettisoned and after 27 minutes the telescope was released. been released. The James Webb will slowly deploy throughout its journey.

