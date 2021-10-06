Taiwan’s security is critical to the global computer chip distribution chain. Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs said. Taiwan is the most important chips producer, but China sees the island off the coast of China as a backward province. In recent days, Chinese warplanes have frequently crossed Taiwan’s airspace. The United States has already called on China to stop that “provocative” behavior.

Taiwanese chip group TSMC is one of the largest chip manufacturers in the world. In the event of a conflict between China and Taiwan, the supply of chips could be affected. “Taiwan has developed a strong ecosystem for the production of chips,” said Minister Wang Mei-hua. “The global community must take Taiwan’s security very seriously so that we can continue our services and be a good partner for all.”

DSMC, among other things, is a key customer of the Dutch chip machine maker ASML. Wang did not think companies in the world were too dependent on Taiwan chips. He says his country is a very talented manufacturer, which brings many customers to Taiwan. “The chip sector is an important pillar of our economy and security,” Wang said.