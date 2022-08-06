Taiwan. China conducts mock attacks on main island | Abroad

UPDATEChinese military planes and ships carried out mock attacks on the main island of Taiwan on Saturday morning (local time), the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said. Several groups of planes were sighted and several of them crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

The median line in the strait between China and Taiwan serves as the unofficial boundary between the island’s territorial waters and mainland China. In recent days, Chinese warships and aircraft crossing the median line have been sighted more often.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced earlier Saturday that it fired flares late Friday evening (local time) to deter seven drones and an unknown aircraft flying over the remote islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

The two regions, both close to China’s coast, are home to Taiwanese troops who were placed on high alert after Beijing began large-scale military exercises earlier this week. The drills were a response to top American politician Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China, which views Taiwan as a renegade province, saw Pelosi’s visit as a provocation. So he took several actions against the United States. For example, cooperation in the area of ​​transnational crime prevention and the repatriation of illegal migrants will end. Additionally, Beijing is shutting down climate change talks between the two countries.