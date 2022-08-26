Telecom provider T-Mobile US is set to work with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX. A new version of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite system, will arrive next year. With this, the companies will provide wireless connections in areas in the US that currently have limited coverage. Teslas can use the system for a long time.

SpaceX will design special antennas for the connections. Musk says these are placed on Internet satellites so T-Mobile customers can connect. V2 satellites are launched into space when SpaceX’s Starship rocket launches. The missile is currently being developed.

According to Musk, the links should be large enough to send text and photo messages, but can also hold small video files. He warned that when the system is launched, it may take half an hour to send such messages. According to Musk, the patch should work during extreme weather such as hurricanes. These usually cause damage to traditional mobile phone towers. According to Musk, the connections could save the lives of people stranded somewhere in the borderless.

Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert made the announcement Thursday evening during an event at SpaceX headquarters in Texas. Customers who already have one of the popular subscriptions can use the service for free, Sievert said. Customers with cheaper plans may have to pay extra.

Musk immediately invited other telecom providers to collaborate with Starling. The goal is to make connections work in space as well. “We want T-Mobile on Mars,” Musk said. Musk later tweeted that Teslas could also use the system for extended periods of time so they could send messages or make calls in the event of an emergency.

Starlink was established to provide high-speed internet connections to consumers, especially in rural areas where there are no fixed internet providers. The company currently has 2,800 satellites in orbit. Starlink began placing satellites in 2019.