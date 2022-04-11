Syrian rescuers come to the aid of Ukraine: “No one has more experience than us”

In the Syrian opposition areas, they know better than anyone what it is like to be bombarded by the Russian army. Since 2015, the Russians have supported President Assad, who is therefore once again firmly in the saddle.

Volunteers called the “White Helmets” play an important role in rescuing victims of Russian attacks. For years, they have been pulling the dead and injured from the rubble at the risk of their lives. Hundreds of White Helmets were killed.

They also film evidence during their work. With GoPro cameras on their helmets, they collect material which can then be used as evidence.

When rescuers saw the first images from Ukraine, there was immediate recognition. Civilian targets and infrastructure, including hospitals, that are affected. The encirclement of cities. And so they wanted to do something. From the Syrian opposition zone, they now share their know-how to save the victims after the Russian bombardments. In the hope that their unique experience with this common enemy will save lives in Ukraine.

A local team in Syria filmed the White Helmets as they made the instructional videos for the Ukrainians. The videos are shared with Ukrainian rescue workers and via social networks. Find out how they do this and why: