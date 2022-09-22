Syrian authorities find 34 dead in migrant boat, 14 people rescued | NOW

Syrian authorities have found 34 bodies near a migrant boat near the Syrian coastal town of Tartous. Fourteen people on board were found alive on the boat. Authorities are still looking for other victims.

The survivors say they left northern Lebanon. On board the boat were, among others, Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians. Not all of the victims had identity papers on them.

It is unclear how the ship got into trouble. Research is still ongoing in Syrian waters. These are made more difficult by rough seas and strong winds.

Dozens of people gathered in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday to warn authorities. They had lost contact with a boat with dozens of people on board. It is not yet known if it is the same boat.

Lebanon has recently experienced a spike in migration due to a deep economic crisis. The number of people who left or attempted to leave the country by sea nearly doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the UN refugee agency, and the number actually increased by more than 70% in 2022 compared to the same number so far. in 2022. period last year.