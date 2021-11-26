Sydney A retired Prince and back in France

Three years after its sale to Katie Dinan and its departure for the United States, Sydney A Prince back on French soil. Haras d’Elle, which will take over the management of her breeding career, has announced her return on Facebook. Baloubet du Rouet’s daughter won team gold under Roger-Yves Bost at the Rio Games and then went to the Dinan stables.

At fifteen, Sydney Une Prince is finally done with sport. The mare was injured in 2020, said Katie Dinan: “After two years of trying to get Sydney back into the ring, we have decided to take her out so that she can enjoy the pasture and hopefully become a mother one day. . I wish we could have spent more time in the ring together. It was an honor to compete with this superstar. We will miss her in the stable, but we are delighted with this collaboration with Haras d’Elle. The Pignolet family and I met when I Athos of Her bought and also because Scherif d’Elle is the father of one of my horses, Nougat from Vallet. I hope that Sydney enjoys her retirement in her home country and that I can visit her and her foals.

gold team

At the age of seven, Marius Huchin van Haras des Princes came to Roger-Yves Bost. The pair enjoyed plenty of success, culminating in winning team gold at the Rio Games. In 2018, Katie Dinan became the owner of the mare. In America, Sydney ran at the 1.45m level and in Wellington, in March 2020, the duo competed for the last time. A lingering injury ended Sydney’s athletic career. Back in France, she started breeding.

Approved yarn

Sydney has already produced a Selle Français approved stallion by Diamant de Sémilly Friday Thirteen. The stallion was a finalist at the age of four, five and six at the French Young Horses Championships.

Source Stallion for life