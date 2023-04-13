Sarina Wiegman won the European title with England in 2022. ImageGetty Images

The planned host cities are Geneva, Zurich, Bern, Basel, Thun, Lucerne, Sion and St. Gallen.

The tournament will last four weeks and will be played in the months of June and July 2025. Sixteen countries will participate. “It’s a historic day for Switzerland and for women’s football,” the national football federation said. “It will only benefit the development of this sport.” In 2008, Switzerland already organized the Men’s European Championship, in collaboration with Austria. The 1954 Men’s World Cup was held in Switzerland in 1954.

Last year the European Championships were held in England. The English footballers then won the European title at Wembley under the guidance of national coach Sarina Wiegman. Four years earlier, Wiegman had also won the European Championship in his own country with the Netherlands. The Orange Women found themselves stuck in the quarter-finals as defending champions England.

The Women’s World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Dutch footballers have qualified for this and play in the group against Portugal, Vietnam and the United States.

Along with Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands have applied for the organization of the 2027 World Cup.