Swimmers miss medals in 4 x 100 meters | sport

The Dutch quartet consisted of Kira Toussaint, Femke Heemskerk Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Kim Busch. Starting swimmer Busch struggled to keep up with the rest of the field, which meant Kromowidjojo had to close a considerable gap. She and Toussaint made sure that the gap did not widen with the others. With the exception of the super strong Australians. Heemskerk had to come back from sixth and move up to fourth, but that wasn’t enough for a slice.

Behind Australia, Canada came second ahead of the United States and the Netherlands.

Kamminga

Arno Kamminga reached the 100-meter breaststroke final. In the first semi-final, he narrowly beat Italian Nicolo Martinenghi. His time (58.19) was considerably slower than on Saturday, when he swam his Dutch record of well under 58 counts.

Arno Kamminga wins the first semi-final Ⓒ René Bouwman

The Dutchman was already a big contender for a medal lead, behind Briton Adam Peaty, who is the all-time favorite for gold. He swam in the other semi-final.

Toussaint and De Waard in the semi-final 100 back in Tokyo

Kira Toussaint and Maaike de Waard qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 meters backstroke at the Olympic Games. Toussaint, 27, who holds the Dutch record with 58.65 seconds, clocked the seventh time in the series at 59.21. De Waard also joined the last sixteen (fifteenth) with 1.00.03.

Australian Kaylee McKeown swam a new Olympic record with 57.88. McKeown, 20, who set the world record at 57.45 since last month, was 0.08 seconds faster in the series than one year younger American Regan Smith.

Monday morning the 100 backstroke semi-finals will be held at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. Toussaint, who finished fourth out of 100 backstroke at the European Championships earlier this year in a tumultuous final, has set himself a goal of reaching the final. “And then you never know what can happen,” said the back specialist. Toussaint was part of the relay team that narrowly missed a medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle (fourth) in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

At her first Olympics, Tes Schouten got stuck in the 100-meter breaststroke series. Schouten, 20, set the 25th fastest time with 1.07.89. To qualify for the semi-finals, she had to go faster for almost a second. At the end of last year, Schouten set the Netherlands record of 1.06.92 and thus qualified for the Games.

Men 4×100 free

The men’s 4×100 freestyle team did not advance to the final. Nyls Korstanje, Stan Pijnenburg, Thom de Boer and Jesse Puts finished sixth in their heat in 3.14.07. This leaves the quartet above the Dutch record they set in May at the European Championship final in Budapest (3.13.79). In the field of sixteen countries, the Netherlands finished twelfth.