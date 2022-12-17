17 dec 2022 om 09:48Update: 11 uur geleden

Dutch swimmers took fifth place in the 4×50 meter medley on Saturday at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. Victory went to Australia, who set a new world record with 1.42.35. The Dutch swimmers disappointed.

The Netherlands, with Marrit Steenbergen, Maaike de Waard, Kira Toussaint and Tes Schouten, clocked 1.43.72. This took him away from the podium.

The United States was second in 1:42.41, six hundredths behind Australia, ahead of Sweden in 1:42.43. Canada took fourth place with a time of 1:43.56.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands also qualified fifth for the final battle. Then Kim Busch and Valerie van Roon appeared in the team in place of Steenbergen and De Waard.

The swimmers are the last of the 4×50 meters medley

In the same game, the Dutch had to settle for an eighth and last place in the final.

Stan Pijnenburg, Caspar Corbeau, Nyls Korstanje and Thom de Boer clocked 1:33.43. The Netherlands had qualified sixth for the final battle. In the series, Kenzo Simons starred in place of De Boer.

The triumph went to Italy with a world record of 1:29.72. The United States had to settle for silver at 1:30.37 and bronze was for Australia at 1:30.81.

Italian swimmers celebrate their victory in the 4×50 meter medley. Photo: AP

De Waard reaches 100m butterfly final

De Waard qualified for the 100m butterfly final. The Dutchman finished fourth in her semifinal, clocking 56.40. She was significantly slower than Torri Huske, the fastest American in 55.23 in the De Waard semi-final.

The curtain fell for Korstanje in the men’s 100-meter butterfly. With a time of 50.59, he finished last in his semifinal.

The Dutch swimming team has so far won seven medals at the Short Course World Championships: one gold, one silver and five bronze. The tournament lasts until Sunday.

