Swiatek beats Osaka in Miami final and highlights new status | sport

Apr 2, 2022



Osaka initially proposed a party, but after the loss of the first set, Japanese resistance was broken. She took just eight points in the second set, which lasted less than half an hour. Swiatek finished on his first game point, after an unnecessary error from Osaka.

This victory ensures that Swiatek’s winning streak continues. The Pole has won the last 17 games she has played. Last month, Swiatek also won the prestigious Indian Well tournament. Swiatek is the fourth winner of the so-called “Sunshine Double”. Additionally, she is the youngest winner of both hard-court tournaments in the United States in the same year. That record was held by Kim Clijsters, who was 21 when she won the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments in 2005.





Swiatek takes over the No. 1 position in the world rankings on Monday from Ashleigh Barty, who ended her career a week and a half ago. The Australian was the best in Miami last year.

Despite the lost final, it was a good week for Naomi Osaka. Osaka was world number 77 before the tournament. The former number 1 in the WTA rankings and four-time Grand Slam winner climbs to 36th place in the world rankings thanks to her last place.

Charleston

However, Swiatek will not participate in the clay-court tournament in Charleston next week. The Pole injured her arm before her withdrawal.

