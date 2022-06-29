From July 7, 2022 TO CRUSH season 4 can be seen in the Netherlands on Videoland. This season once again promises a lot of excitement and excitement. In the new season, Hondo is confronted by Black Lives protesters. Additionally, SWAT acts as a national surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm if an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles after years off the grid. Look below promotion†

SWAT season 4 on Veronica

In TO CRUSH Shemar Moore stars as ex-Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a Los Angeles-born and raised SWAT sergeant who’s just been put in charge of a specialized unit that must bring the final stop to the police. Hondo is torn between his loyalty to the town he grew up in and his duty to his fellow police officers, but he has what it takes to be a good leader and a bridge between the two worlds.

SWAT is an action drama series based on the 1975 television series of the same name, created by Robert Hamner and developed by Rick Husky. Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the series premiered on CBS on November 2, 2017. Season 5 of TO CRUSH end in May. A sixth season has already been announced and will air in October.

The main roles are played by Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit.

TO CRUSH Season 4 will appear on Videoland on July 7.

