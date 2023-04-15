Belgian footballer Dante Vanzeir of American club New York Red Bulls has been suspended for six games for a racist remark. He was also fined by Major League Soccer.

The 24-year-old striker, who has only been playing football in the United States for two months, has distanced himself from the club “until further notice” due to a race riot. Vanzeir allegedly made a racist remark to his opponent Jeremy Ebobisse last Saturday during the game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Due to the commotion on the pitch, play was stopped for approximately 20 minutes. Vanzeir, who until recently played in the Belgian league at Union, publicly apologized in a statement on Monday.

Ron Jans, now coach of FC Twente, himself experienced something similar during his stay in the United States. He responded to the new riot. “I felt like I ended up in a nightmare or a Netflix movie,” Jans looked back.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” said the Belgian, who once played for the “Red Devils”. “Although it was not my intention to cause harm or offense with my tongue, I know I did and I am deeply sorry.”

Vanzeir spoke to his New York Red Bulls teammates on Tuesday. “To avoid further distraction, he will not be at the club until further notice,” the New York team said in a statement.