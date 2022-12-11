11 dec 2022 om 15:39Update: 5 uur geleden

Four suspects arrested in the Brussels region on Friday for allegations of corruption in the European Parliament (EP) have been sentenced to stay longer in their cells by the judge.

The four detainees are suspected of belonging to a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering. The case concerns alleged bribes by “a Gulf state” with money and gifts from people in or around the EP. Several people in Belgium and Italy have been arrested for this since Friday.

The oil state of Qatar is mentioned in most media as the main bribe payer, but Morocco is also mentioned in Italian media. In a statement, Qatar strongly contradicts all the allegations and denies doing anything wrong.

Prosecutors say the Gulf state bribed aides to MEPs in order to influence decisions of the European Parliament.

Extended tenure of former Vice President

According to the public prosecutor, six people were arrested on Friday in Brussels, four of whom are still in prison. One of them is the former vice-president of the European Parliament: the Greek social democrat Eva Kaili.

His companion Francesco Giorgi was also arrested. Kaili’s father was also arrested as he left a hotel in Brussels with a suitcase full of cash, but has since been released.

Belgian media reports that former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and an anonymous lobbyist will also be detained for at least 48 hours.

In Italy, Panzeri’s wife and daughter were arrested and placed under house arrest by a Brescia judge. The Italian Luca Visentini, who holds positions of responsibility in the world of international trade union organisations, was also arrested. He was released on conditions.

Home search for the Walloon MEP

The home of socialist and Walloon MEP Marc Tarabella was searched on Saturday evening, but according to Belgian media he was not arrested. It caused a great stir in Walloon politics.

Transparency International (TI), an international anti-corruption organisation, said the incident was just one of many. A culture of impunity has existed within the European Parliament for decades, with weak financial regulation, faulty control mechanisms and a total absence of independent ethical scrutiny.

