Suse van Kleef and Jeroen Latinhouwers will work as TV presenters at NOS Sport in the coming months. Van Kleef will present the NOS program around the 2023 World Cup with Gert van ‘t Hof. Latinhouwers will be one of the presenters of the programs OUR Sports Studios and the NOS Sports Summer News.

The news was announced on Friday by NOS. In March it was announced that Tom Egbers would not be working for NOS Sport for the time being, having been in a Volkskrantarticle on transgressive behavior at NOS Sport was mentioned.

Both presenters are looking forward to their new (temporary) position. ,,I’m looking forward to it, so much so that I’ve temporarily put my radio work on the back burner,” says Jeroen Latinhouwers. I’ve never done this before, but this time I did. Sport is a common thread in my life: as a practitioner, as an enthusiast and also professionally. I worked as a sports journalist for several years and it is more than pleasant to follow up briefly on this period. ” His new appointment applies to the busy sports months of June, July, August and September. The first broadcast for Latinhouwers is scheduled for the end of June.

,,These are the special tournaments that I look forward to,” says Suse van Kleef about the presentation of the Women’s World Cup. ,,I’m really looking forward to a month of top-level world football and telling all the stories that make the sport so interesting.” The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to July august. The NOS broadcasts a match of this World Cup live every day, the presentation of which is alternately in the hands of Suse van Kleef or Gert van ‘t Hof.

In recent months, much has changed both in front and behind the scenes following the publication of dozens of reports of transgressive behavior. For example, the editor of NOS Sport has resigned, the contract with cycling commentator Danny Nelissen has not been renewed and presenter Tom Egbers is currently not visible on television. Both were allegedly guilty of inappropriate behavior, and the editors did not intervene when they received signals.

NOS presenter Dione de Graaff replaces Tom Egbers in upcoming episodes of Other Times Sport.

