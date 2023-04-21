As of June 1, 2023, Susanne Caarls will become an MT member for Europe, international and social impact at the Directorate General for Higher Education, Vocational Training, Science and Empowerment of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

The task in the field of EU-International concerns the active linking of Dutch research and science policy with European and international developments and agreements. At European level, this includes the strengthening of bilateral relations and the European Research Area, but also the commitment to the framework program for research and innovation (Horizon Europe at 96 billion euros). The other part of the job is about increasing the social impact that is done through research and science. More use of knowledge open sciencea more active interaction between science and society (NEWS), and a greater focus on the development and use of knowledge for the benefit of social issues and innovation.

Susanne Caarls has been working as Program Officer for Sint Maarten since 2021 and MT Member of the Temporary Work Organization at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations; the ministry where she started her career in 2001. During the period 2016-2021, Susanne worked as Senior Project Manager and Coordinating Policy Advisor at the European Commission. In 2008, she worked for four years as a program adviser at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France. Susanne studied political science at the University of North Texas, USA, and at Leiden University. She also obtained a master’s degree in international law from the University of London, UK.

Oscar Delnooz, Director of OWB: “I am very happy that Susanne is strengthening our TM on these important themes. With her international professional background, she brings important knowledge and experience that will help firmly position OWB policy in a European, bilateral and multilateral context. Susanne is a colleague with a connecting approach who has an eye for people. I look forward to working together in our collegiate MT and wish him a lot of fun in his new position.”

Susanne Caarls: “I am delighted to start working at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Strengthening international research and science policy as well as increasing social impact are timely and important topics that interest me the most. I am therefore delighted to work with the teams, as well as with the organization and the environment, on these two great missions.

This appointment to an ABD post was made under the general procedure for posts within the General Administrative Service. The recruitment and selection for this appointment was carried out by the ABD General Directorate and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Vacancies facilitated by the DGABD are widely advertised and anyone can apply.