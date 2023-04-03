Surprise! Selling Sunsets Christine Quinn Appears in The Masked Singer

Christine Quinn knows better than anyone how to sell a house. The reality TV star was born real estate agent, but apparently she can sing as well. THE Sell ​​Sunsetstar made an appearance as Scorpion in the American version of The Masked Singer. Unfortunately, the adventure is over, because Christine has been unmasked.

The Masked Singer

The ninth season of The Masked Singer in the United States is in progress. Every year, the Makers manage to attract a large number of American stars for the program, including this season. It’s hard to imagine, but if you don’t know the program… The Masked Singer famous people perform hiding behind a costume with a big (and beautiful!) mask. It’s up to the jury to guess, using clues, who is hiding behind the masks.

Scorpio

One of those contestants this season turned out to be Christine Quinn. THE Sell ​​Sunsetbroker hid behind the mask of the Scorpion. Or is her costume inspired by her sometimes poisonous performance in the real estate series? Manufacturers leave it in the middle. Either way, it was a spectacular revelation. Watch it below:

Impressed

Sworn Robin Thicke was impressed by Christines stage presence, he then said. “I said to myself: if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it well,” replies the reality TV star. Join The Masked Singer had been on his to-do list for a long time. “I consider myself a closet singer, so being here, singing in front of an audience proves that anything is possible. Christine finished eleventh as a Scorpion. good game!

Sell ​​Sunset

In Sell ​​Sunset Christine caused a lot of drama and was not really liked by her colleagues in the Oppenheim group. And while we eagerly await a new season of the popular Netflix series, Christine will sadly be missed. The broker already announced last year that she would not return.

Source: Boulevard RTL, Grazia | Image: NL Image, YouTube