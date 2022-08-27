In recent weeks, the US state of Illinois has been actively searching for a person who won a record 1.3 billion (!) dollars in the lottery. According to a well-known organization in the United States Mega millions Lucky has yet to report.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, which has been inundated with tourists and snoopers in recent weeks. Regardless of whether the winner comes to redeem the ticket or not, the retailer is entitled to a cash bonus of half a million dollars, according to US media. “Nothing makes us happier than bringing a little joy, or in this case a lot of joy, into our customers’ lives,” the gas station director said in a statement.

Mega Millions employees take into account that the jackpot winner does not yet know what he has won. It is not excluded that the lucky person still needs to recover from all emotions. “For a prize of this size, it is not unusual for the winner to take some time to claim it,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. “I’m sure he’s going through a lot of emotions.”

Record profits in Illinois

The prize, drawn on July 29, was the largest win in Illinois and the third largest lottery win in US history. In October 2018, a record sale of more than $1.5 billion was made in South Carolina. A winner has one year to come forward and claim the money. Winners over $250,000 may choose to remain anonymous. In the history of Mega Millions, three jackpot prizes have gone unclaimed. It ranges from 31 to 68 million dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow until a winning ticket matches all six numbers drawn, including additional golden balls. According to MegaMillions.com, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Check out our most watched news videos in the playlist below: