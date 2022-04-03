Travelers from the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Canada will soon be able to travel to Suriname without a visa. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation (BIBIS) Albert Ramdin at a press conference yesterday. Naturally, passengers have to pay the entrance fee at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport.

The Minister said that optimal communication with stakeholders will take place in the coming weeks. He then mentions the names of the airlines, travel agents and other stakeholders.

According to the minister, the scheme does not apply only to people of Suriname descent. As for the entrance fee, the Minister says the amount to be paid for the visa application will be approximate.

The BIBIS Minister also discussed the appointments of ambassadors currently being prepared. “Every time we talk about how Suriname can enter into cooperation, not only through talks, but also through cooperation in the economic, educational, scientific and cultural spheres. Most countries look forward to diplomatic exemptions, especially visa waivers, and the President has promised to continue to do so today.”