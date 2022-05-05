Suriname and Guyana in the starting blocks for the construction of a bridge over the Corantijn river

With the contract signing ceremony and the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) on May 4 in the conference room of the Ministry of Public Works (OW), the formal agreements were reached for the construction of the Corantijn Bridge River.

The OW Ministers of Suriname and Guyana, Riad Nurmohamed and Juan Edghill, signed the documents for this great project. The launch marks the start of preparations for the construction of the bridge between the two countries.

The contract was subcontracted to WSP Caribbean Limited. This Trinidadian company is in charge of the preliminary studies and the preliminary design. It will also be responsible for coordinating the registrations of interested construction companies, both domestic and international, for the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the bridge.

After registration and tenders, the target date for the start of construction is by the end of the year with a minimum construction time of 2 years. The bridge will be located near the location of the ferry serving the Southdrain-Moleson Creek road. Since vessels of around 40,000 DWT are expected, the design will be a high bridge, just like the one over the Suriname River.

It is expected that both countries will benefit from the bridge. According to Juan Edghill, this bridge is nothing more than a simple bridge, but a realized vision of two nations. Thanks to the fact that neighboring countries will become more easily accessible, this will increase the opportunities for economic activities for trade, business and tourism for both countries and internationally. It also speeds up the accessibility of services for those who need them.

“This is an important moment for the government of Suriname and for the government of Guyana,” OW Minister Riad Nurmohamed said. According to the minister, the policy of the Surinamese government has been defined in an order addressed to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science to open up the west and the east.

With the signing of the contract to build the bridge to Guyana, one of the government’s first projects, via OW, is underway. The road from Paramaribo to Nickerie will also be addressed and improved. Nurmohamed calls on all entrepreneurs and investors in Nickerie to be prepared for the arrival of the bridge as it will certainly have a major impact on tourism and the economy of the country, especially Nickerie.