Suriname abolishes visa requirement for five countries

Travelers from the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Canada will soon be able to travel to Suriname without a visa. Minister Albert Ramdin of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation (BIBIS) announced this yesterday during a press conference. Naturally, passengers at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport will have to pay an entrance fee.

The Minister says that optimal communication will take place with stakeholders in the coming weeks. He then names the airlines, travel agents and other stakeholders.

According to the Minister, the scheme will not only apply to people of Surinamese origin. Regarding the entrance fee, the Minister indicates that the amount will be approximately the same as that paid for a visa application.

Minister BIBIS also mentioned the appointments of ambassadors which are currently in progress. “Each time we will talk about how Suriname can build collaborations, not only by talking, but also by building collaborations in the fields of economy, education, science and culture. most countries are looking forward to consular waivers, especially the visa waiver, and the President today also promised that we will continue to do so,” the minister said.