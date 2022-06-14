Support for mother of British boy in coma: ‘Pray for a miracle’

Archie passed out on April 7 and was found at home with a blindfold around his head. He probably did an online challenge where people try for a while out go. Since then, he has been on a ventilator in a London hospital. His mother does not leave him.

Doctors declared Archie brain dead on May 31. The hospital wants to remove the ventilator because further treatment would be unnecessary. The judge agrees, it turned out yesterday. But Archie’s parents contest the verdict and appeal.

“His heart is beating” said Hollie Dance told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, “and we want treatment to continue. My son hasn’t had enough time. Miracles have happened where people have recovered from brain damage.”