Support for mother of British boy in coma: ‘Pray for a miracle’
Archie passed out on April 7 and was found at home with a blindfold around his head. He probably did an online challenge where people try for a while out go. Since then, he has been on a ventilator in a London hospital. His mother does not leave him.
“His heart is beating”
Doctors declared Archie brain dead on May 31. The hospital wants to remove the ventilator because further treatment would be unnecessary. The judge agrees, it turned out yesterday. But Archie’s parents contest the verdict and appeal.
“His heart is beating” said Hollie Dance told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, “and we want treatment to continue. My son hasn’t had enough time. Miracles have happened where people have recovered from brain damage.”
She called on supporters to come to the hospital where Archie was admitted last night. Dozens of people showed up. They released purple balloons, shouting, among other things, “Come on, Arch! Come on, Arch!
Enough time
Churches and other Christian organizations are helping Archie’s parents in their campaign. They try to bring attention to the case in hopes of giving Archie more time to recover. “We stand with the family and continue to pray for a miracle,” said the director of the Christian Legal Center, an organization that helps Christians with legal issues.
The hospital has since assured that Archie will receive all the care he needs. “We will ensure that the family has sufficient time to appeal their decision.”
