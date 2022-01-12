Super Pumped: Battle For Uber Trailer Met Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Showtime has the trailer released for Super pumped: the battle for Uber, the upcoming anthology series starring Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Each season the series explores a story that rocked the business world and changed culture. Part one premieres on February 27, 2022. The video shows Uber’s eccentric CEO Travis Kalanick as he takes the company to its ups and downs. Tech company Uber isn’t even fifteen, and it’s impossible to imagine everyday life without it.

Super pumped: the battle for Uber

Super pumped is an anthology series from the first season based on the bestselling Mike Isaac Super pumped: the battle for Uber. Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Chicago 7 trial) plays Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber who was ultimately ousted in a coup. Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) stars Arianna Huffington, the businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was a member of the board of directors of Uber.

Super pumped tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and destructive companies, Uber. The series revolves around Kalanick and shows the transport start-up’s roller coaster ride. Amid the sweeping upheaval underway in the world’s tech capital of Silicon Valley, Uber stands out as both a miracle and an uplifting narrative, with internal and external battles with unpredictable consequences.

The main roles are played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Kyle Chandler, Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt.

Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) will produce, write and act as showrunners for the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski will also be the executive producers and Isaac will co-execute the project.

The series will air on Showtime in the United States on February 27, 2022. It is not yet known when Super pumped: the battle for Uber can be seen in the Netherlands.

