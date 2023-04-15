Super Mario movie already makes the most money of all game movie adaptations | Movies & Series

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already earned the biggest hit of any video game adaptation ever made. This is reported by the American Film website variety Friday. The Nintendo Mario character film has already raised more than $500 million (over €450 million) so far.

It is $260.3 million in the United States and $248.4 million in the rest of the world.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $377 million worldwide in its first few days of release. The film, which premiered on April 5, had the best opening weekend for an animated film of all time. With revenues of $358 million in 2019 Frozen 2 holding this record.

The film about the Italian plumber from well-known video games also surpasses Warcraft (2016) and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019). They are also filmed video games.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already the second greatest animated film of recent years. Minions: The Rise of Gru last year brought in almost twice as much as the movie adaptation of Super Mario has brought in so far.

The Super Mario movie had a production budget of $100 million. The Super Mario protagonist is voiced by Chris Pratt.

