Super-fast single-family house ready in a week: there will be an example of this in Nieuwerkerk | Terneuzen

A completely new house in a week. Two stories, if necessary. Invented and available in Zeeland for people urgently looking for an affordable home.

Someone in Zeeland will live in such a Modulo house before the summer, thinks the initiator of the project, Jonathan van de Velde from V&V Bouw from Nieuwerkerk. “We are already working on orders. Where exactly, I can’t say at this point. The construction company Schouwen-Duiveland has come up with a new housing concept in collaboration with the concrete supplier De Hoop in Terneuzen: a small, stackable and completely circular house. “We are the first in Zeeland to approach it in this way,” says Van de Velde. From mid-March, a model house of around 70 square meters can be seen in the Nieuwerkerk business park.

An example of the demonstration house which will be placed on the Nieuwerkerk business park from March. It is executed on the outside with strips of stone instead of wood. © Stilma Architects/V&V Bouw





We can always return the property to its original condition Jonathan van de Velde, Modulo home initiator/project manager at V&V Bouw

The special feature of the Modulo house is that it has a concrete shell with standard recesses on which a soft shell is built. “We can always restore it to its original state,” explains Van de Velde. That is, the house can be dismantled and rebuilt in a different way in another place. “Once you want a window on the right and left the other time.

Ended up in a room

Once all the materials have been received, a complete two-story house can be completed in a week, says Van de Velde. This takes place in a finishing hall at De Hoop in Terneuzen. Primarily, V&V Bouw focuses on housing companies and project developers who can quickly provide housing for starters, status holders and people who need housing quickly for other reasons. But individuals can also buy a single-family home just as quickly. It’s affordable, according to Van de Velde. “From 200,000 euros free in name. You must have land on which you can build the house.

Circular flex houses can be placed freestanding, linked and stacked. © Stilma Architects/V&V Bouw



