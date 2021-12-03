Suntory Group today announced that the company has successfully developed a prototype PET bottle made from 100% plant based materials. This is an important step towards the goal of using only 100% standard PET bottles worldwide by 2030 and removing all petroleum-based PET bottles from the chain. This new prototype is made for the company’s iconic Orangina brand in Europe and Suntory Tennensui, the best-selling bottled mineral water brand in Japan. The announcement marks a turning point in the US after a nearly ten-year partnership with standard technology company Anellotech.

This milestone reinforces the strong momentum in continuing to work towards a circular plastic economy of Europe’s (SBFE) Santori Beverage & Food. It promotes the creation of sustainable products, adherence to circular processes and investment in advanced recycling technologies (Carpios – a pioneering innovative partnership in enzyme recycling) and promoting behavior change among consumers. Suntory aims to quickly commercialize 100% plant based bottles to achieve the goal of having only standard PET bottles by 2030.

PET uses two ingredients, 70% terephthalic acid (PTA) and 30% monoethylene glycol (MEG). Combined with Anellotech’s new technology, Suntory’s prototype vegetable bottle was developed. This new technology contains vegetable paroxetine derived from wood chips and converted into vegetable PTA and vegetable MEG made from molasses. Suntory has been using this technology for the Suntory Tennensui brand in Japan since 2013. The fully recyclable prototype plant-based bottle is estimated to have significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to the petroleum-based bottle. This is a significant contribution to the company’s path towards net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are pleased with this achievement as it brings us closer to delivering standard PET bottles to customers., zegt Tsunehiko Yokoi, Executive Officer Van Suntory MONOZUKURI Expert Limited.The significance of this technology is that PTA is made from non-food biofilms to avoid competition with the food chain, while MEG is derived from non-food raw materials.”

This latest technology enables the Santori Group to use only post-SBFE consumer waste or plastics made from plant-based materials. The company only manufactures 100% recycled plastic bottles under its many brands, including Maytea and Pulco. In addition, the company is on track to gradually increase rPET to 100% by 2023 in Swabes and Orange. “SBF EECM-Benelux is active in more than 50 markets in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. The company cannot rely solely on existing technologies and materials to achieve and gradually eliminate the transition to a circular economy with petroleum-based virgin PET. We need to invest in innovations that support our transition to sustainable plastics in the long run and in all areas. That’s why I’m glad to see Santori reach this milestone in another partnership innovation process.Says Alexis Dames, COO SBF EECM-Benelux. He notes that earlier this year he introduced the world’s first bottle of orange juice made from the enzyme recycling process. Through the company’s beverage packaging designed for practical recycling, the company fully supports the acceleration of recycling systems across Europe. Including the expansion of deposit systems such as the Netherlands and improved infrastructure for waste management.

Vincent Maron, R&D Director von SBFE: “We believe that plastic, when responsibly manufactured and recycled, plays an important role in the production of soft drinks. Today’s announcement shows that wood chips and molasses can be converted into plastic and recycled. In the future, we will integrate this new bioplastic with plastics made from post-consumer waste. This helps to keep away from plastic bottles made from fossil fuels. It also contributes to our efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. “