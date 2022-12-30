Summer coat and umbrella: the hottest turn of the year ever predicted, but rainy

The current Zeeland record for December 31 was measured last year. At the Westdorpe weather station it was then 14.6 degrees. On January 1, the results are even clearer. Earlier this year, at the same turn of the year, Westdorpe reported a temperature of 14.8 degrees.

Our meteorologist expects the maximum temperature to be between 12 and 15 degrees tomorrow, so a new record is certainly possible. It is changeable at high temperatures with occasional rain. The wind is also getting stronger and at the end of the morning it is quite strong over land and strong at sea.

In the afternoon, it is even hotter. Not yet so hot that you can go out in your T-shirt, but you don’t have to dress very hot anyway. It can then get warmer than 15 degrees in many places. In the south of the Netherlands, also in our province, it can even reach 16 to 17 degrees. Normally we don’t see these temperatures until April.

Of course, we all live around the time at 00:00 in the evening. And the bigger question is of course: are we going to keep it dry? Unfortunately, we have bad news for people hoping to hoist their champagne glass indoors without rainwater. The probability of rain is very high. It’s also very windy, so it’s recommended to secure your fireworks jars tightly.

