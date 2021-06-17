



Parents of students in public and private schools HAVO and VWO are preparing summary proceedings against the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture. They are irritated by the ministry’s decision to close the 2020-2021 school year.

The ministry wants to test students according to an outdated plan of April 8, 2021, in which there is a difference in the material of the final test at the time of test 1 and at the time of test 2. The time of test 1 is for private students and the public. schools that are already ready for the test. Assessment point 2 concerns the rest of the public schools which have yet to catch up with the accumulated backlog in the subjects covered.

However, intersections have demarcated the matter and submitted a new plan for closing the tests on June 10, 2021. Ministry staff led by Daniela Rosario refuse to work with the updated plan from subject matter experts.

Parents are not happy with this and are completely confused because a diploma is issued on the basis of the same achievement objectives as havo and vwo. They are of the opinion that a diploma is issued and that the subject matter of tests 1 and 2 should never, never differ. A diploma must at all times retain its value.

Universities abroad have already shifted graduation dates two to three times for Surinamese students who wish to continue their studies there, taking into account the COVID-19 situation in Suriname. However, the deadline is now set for August 5. If students do not participate in the assessment times here on time, they will lose an entire school year.

Parliamentarian Reshma Mangre has already raised this issue during the public meeting on Tuesday, June 15. She also called on the Minister of Education to intervene today rather than tomorrow. To her surprise, she was summoned to Wednesday by parents and teachers who informed her that the ministry will close the school year with the outdated April 8 plan.

Mangre said he had received information according to which the collective of parents of pupils of private and public schools HAVO and VWO is preparing to initiate summary proceedings against the ministry. She once again makes an urgent appeal to the minister to intervene quickly so that a trial can be avoided.