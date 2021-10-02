Abstract Netherlands – United States (football, Olympics)



All the highlights Netherlands – United States Summary Netherlands – United States (football, Olympics) Watch this video »Netherlands – United States: 1-0 by Vivianne Miedema Watch this video» Netherlands – USA: 1-1 by Sam Mewis Watch this video »Netherlands – USA: 1-2 by Lynn Williams Watch this video» Netherlands – USA: 2-2 by Vivianne Miedema Watch this video »Netherlands – United States: Lieke Martens misses the penalty Watch this video» Netherlands – United States: Miedema misses first penalty of the series See this video »Netherlands v United States: Rapinoe shoots at home from Netherlands Watch this video »During the match this article will be continuously updated with all the highlights and goals from the match between Netherlands and USA in the quarterfinals of the Olympic game. As soon as the full summary is available, you will also see it here. Preview Netherlands – United States The Orange Lionesses and the United States meet in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games at Nissan Stadium. The match starts at 1:00 p.m. Read here where you can watch the Netherlands – USA game on TV. See also this summary Summary Netherlands – Brazil (football, Olympic Games) See this video »Summary Netherlands – China (Olympic Games) See this video» Composition NetherlandsVan Veenendaal; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen; Roord, Van de Donk, Groenen; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens. Configuration United StatesNaeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Horan, Ertz, Mewis; Williams, Lloyd, Heath. As soon as the full summary is available, you’ll see it here. Until then, you can see all the goals and highlights from the match between Netherlands and USA in the Olympic Games quarter-finals here.



Abstract Netherlands – United States (football, Olympics)

All the highlights Netherlands – United States

During the match, this article will be continuously updated with all the highlights and goals from the match between Netherlands and USA in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games. As soon as the full summary is available, you will also see it here.

Overview Netherlands – United States

The Orange Lionesses and the United States face off at Nissan Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. The match starts at 1:00 p.m.

Read here where you can find the competition Netherlands – United States can watch on TV.

Configuration in the Netherlands

Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen; Roord, Van de Donk, Groenen; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens.

The United States range

Naeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Horan, Ertz, Mewis; Williams, Lloyd, Heath.

As soon as the full summary is available, you’ll see it here. Until then, you can see all the goals and highlights from the match between Netherlands and USA in the Olympic Games quarter-finals here.