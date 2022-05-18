Successful pickleball clinics in the municipality of Hoogeveen – Hoogeveen Region News

Online sports platform Sportloaded and Pickleball.nl have joined forces. They do this, among other things, by drawing young people’s attention to the new sport of pickleball. Pickleball clinics were held in various elementary schools last week and they were a great success. Students from ‘t Kofschip, Het Element and De Regenboog, among others, were introduced to the sport. And it went very well.

Pickleball is a new sport from the United States. The sport is a combination of tennis, padel and badminton. This sport is practiced in pairs and hits the ball with a hard racket. Points are scored in the same way as in tennis and padel. The sport is popular for its many benefits and fast play. There are already more than four million players in America and the number of players in the Netherlands is also expected to increase exponentially.

Pupils from Hoogeveen (primary) school who were introduced to the new sport of pickleball were mostly enthusiastic. Unlike other racquet sports, this sport is learned quickly. This allows students to play a competitive game at the end of the clinic. “The sport is very accessible and fun to practice. As far as we are concerned, it is certainly worth repeating,’ says Roy Wenderich, subject teacher at Het Element Primary School.

Get to know pickleball yourself

The sport of pickleball is a game for young and old, trained and untrained and for anyone who likes to be busy. Getting to know the sport of pickleball can be very easy. On May 29, two pickleball courts will be officially opened in Hollandscheveld and on July 9, a phosphorescent pickleball tournament will be played by Sportloaded in the Het Activum sports hall in Hoogeveen. You can register via the link below:

https://sportloaded.nl/pickleball-event/