Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started

The consistory hall of the Lutheran church is in need of renovation. Photo: Lutheran Church

The crowdfunding campaign to renovate the Consistory Hall of the Lutheran Church was successful. That’s what Betty Knigge of the Lutheran Church says.

“We’re really, really happy,” Knigge says. “We initially set the campaign target at 4,400 euros, but as it went so well, we eventually increased the target amount to 5,500 euros. And we did. With this money, we can renovate the hall of the Consistory. The Consistory Hall is located at the front of the building. Formerly, this space served as the church council room, today it serves as an office and a dressing room. However, they want to renovate the space to make it presentable so that it can be rented out. This location is important because the Lutheran Church is an important cultural place in the city and really wants to remain the central music scene of the North.

The works have started

Now that the target amount has been reached, work has started immediately. “We immediately arranged the curtains and curtains, and we also painted and were able to buy a beautiful wardrobe. For the moment we are awaiting the estimate from the contractor who must build a pantry in the space. We are also still working on office chairs. If there is still money left, we want to use it to buy a nice interior. Then you should think of a nice coat rack or a beautiful lamp.

Monuments open day

Knigge hopes the work can be completed before September. “September 11 is Open Monuments Day. The Lutheran Church naturally participates in it. It would be great if people could go and see this renovated space. The Lutheran Church is also grateful to all donors. “A total of 67 donors have contributed. This concerns amounts from 10 to 500 euros. There was also a fund that made a contribution.

