Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started

Wed. Jul 28th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Nieuwe beelden tonen hoe ver Verstappen van ideale lijn week om ruimte te maken New images show how Verstappen has gone from ideal line to making room 1 min read

New images show how Verstappen has gone from ideal line to making room

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 63
[algemene beschouwingen] Advocacy for more benches in public space receives broad support from city council | Leusder's Journal [algemene beschouwingen] Advocacy for more benches in public space receives broad support from city council | Leusder’s Journal 1 min read

[algemene beschouwingen] Advocacy for more benches in public space receives broad support from city council | Leusder’s Journal

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 63
What is the current situation with space law? Space: To the hell of Venus and back 1 min read

Space: To the hell of Venus and back

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 64
Joining forces for humans and animals Joining forces for humans and animals 3 min read

Joining forces for humans and animals

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 57
Subsidies for sustainable energy will remain in place: "Room to boost energy transition" Subsidies for sustainable energy will remain in place: “Room to boost energy transition” 2 min read

Subsidies for sustainable energy will remain in place: “Room to boost energy transition”

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 180
How to avoid a tick bite? How to avoid a tick bite? 3 min read

How to avoid a tick bite?

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 109

You may have missed

The creators of The Crown turn down help from 'insider' Sarah Ferguson The creators of The Crown turn down help from ‘insider’ Sarah Ferguson 2 min read

The creators of The Crown turn down help from ‘insider’ Sarah Ferguson

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 28
Crowdfunding campaign to renovate the consistory hall of the Lutheran Church Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started 2 min read

Successful Lutheran Church crowdfunding campaign, renovation of the Consistory room started

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 48
Orange awaits Olympic squatter against United States after third consecutive goal | Football Orange awaits Olympic squatter against United States after third consecutive goal | Football 3 min read

Orange awaits Olympic squatter against United States after third consecutive goal | Football

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 43
Dutch company linked to Isabel dos Santos to hand over millions to Angola Dutch company linked to Isabel dos Santos to hand over millions to Angola 2 min read

Dutch company linked to Isabel dos Santos to hand over millions to Angola

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 27