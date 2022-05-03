Successful coach Carlo Ancelotti is working on the latest club: ‘Maybe as a national coach’ | Football

“After Real, I will more than likely finish it as a club coach,” the experienced coach said in a chat with First video† “Maybe there will be a sequel as a national coach, but it’s too early to make any statements about that. I already rule out the next World Cup, but maybe in four years , there is still a possibility.

The current Real manager wants to spend more time with his family. “I would like to see my grandchildren more and travel with my wife. I have never been to Australia and Rio de Janeiro. I would also like to visit my sister more often. There will be more than enough to do.

Ancelotti has been in the coaching business for thirty years. In the early 1990s, he started his coaching career as Arrigo Sacchi’s assistant national coach in Italy. The Italians finished second in the World Cup in the United States. After that, as a head coach, he won the Champions League three times (twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid) and five league titles with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and therefore Real Madrid.

This year there may be another Champions League. With Real, Ancelotti faces Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Risk

Ancelotti will then play in attack. “Sometimes you have to take risks, and we’ve done very well this season because we have a lot of quality up front,” the Italian said in his preview.

This will have to be done without injured defender David Alaba. Midfielder Casemiro is available again in the semi-finals after being unfit before. According to Ancelotti, the Brazilian’s return is important for his team to play together which could have been better in the first leg. “We have to improve from the first game, defensively we have to be better.”

According to the coach, his team gained confidence by winning the Spanish national title. “We are obsessed with this game because it is the most important of the season. We have home advantage and we will be aggressive as always. We have a quality up front that allows us to take risks.

Midfielder Luka Modric, who will be looking to reach his fifth Champions League final with Real, says he derives great confidence from the thirteen Champions League and European Cup 1 trophies that Real Madrid have won in history. “It affects our mentality a lot because you believe you can achieve anything in the colors of this shirt,” said the 36-year-old Croatian.

Modric also earns positives from the lost first leg in England. “We are aware that we didn’t play well there and still scored three goals,” said the midfielder. He is also gaining confidence as his club came from behind in the Champions League earlier this season, against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Guardiola hopes for Walker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to reunite with Kyle Walker on Wednesday. The right-back had to miss the opener last week due to injury.

“Walker has trained and is going to Madrid,” Guardiola said on Tuesday. “We will only make the decision in Spain. He hasn’t trained for three weeks, but we’re happy he’s back.”

Without Walker, Manchester City won the opener 4-3. John Stones started at right-back, but retired towards the end of the first half. Portugal’s João Cancelo, who was suspended last week, could also play as a right-back.

“We will probably have to be even better than last week,” Guardiola said. “What matters most is what you learned from the previous game. What mistakes were made and how to avoid them. Experience helps, but it is by no means a guarantee of success. It is all “It’s quite possible that we play a worse game than last week and still win. In a game like this, a team is never in control for 90 minutes.”