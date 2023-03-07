Mon, March 6, 7:29 PM

MIDDELBURG – Successful launch of the Impression educational project as part of the Zeeland Classical Festival.

MIDDELBURG – To allow young people to come into contact with classical music and the performing arts in the broad sense, without immediately putting them in a concert hall. This is the aim of the Impression educational project. So, VWO-5 students from CSW van de Perre listened to composers such as Glass, Caplet and Mendelssohn on Monday. For what? Because they are arrested!

As part of the educational component of Festival Zeeland Klassiek 2023 (June 30-June 9), secondary school students across Zeeland are challenged to make their own reflection on a piece of classical music. Entries will be judged by a professional jury made up of representatives from the classical, pop and educational sectors. The finalists will be announced in mid-June, who will be able to present their own impressions at the festival concert on July 6. The winners will be announced there. The first prize is €250, the second €100 and the third €50.

The organization of Impression is in the hands of the Friends of Chamber Music Zeeland Foundation, which also organizes the Festival. The project is supported in part by the Province of Zeeland and several local and national funds. In addition to this first meeting at the school in Middelburg, a kick-off will also take place in Vlissingen this week. The promotional campaign is supported by ‘Urban Umbrella’ from Middelburg.

Personal impression

The aim of the project is to introduce young people to classical music and the performing arts in a broad sense. The festival’s founder and artistic director, top violinist Lisa Jacobs, thinks putting students in a room and just letting them listen doesn’t work, but seeing a lot more involvement by letting them actively participate. This is the heart of “Impression”, that is to say that the organization presents the students in advance with three pieces chosen by the artistic director and asks them to make their own impressions. It can be a musical expression, but also words, drawings, images or dance. The pieces in question, which can of course also be heard at the concert on July 6, are: Glass – Quatuor satz, Caplet – Le Conte Fantastique, Mendelssohn – String Quartet in F minor op. 80.[n]