Ron Jans said it with a bit of emotion, because he’s so good at it, and with such conviction that the audience let it be known with loud applause that they believed his words. “Players,” he said in his farewell speech on the Grolsch Veste pitch, “I don’t see them as professionals, they’re my boys. I’m so crazy about you and you got us so given.

Someone couldn’t say goodbye with much more enthusiasm, the beaming Jans told everyone how he got it. No wonder, because after getting lost in a race riot in the United States, he found not only fun in Enschede, but also success.

The last gift he left is the placement for the Conference League, for the second time he ensures that Twente can enter Europe. On Sunday it happened with tongues on their knees, Sparta were beaten 1-0 in a sweltering Grolsch Veste. A goal from Joshua Brenet was enough just after the 1-1 in the first leg and there were really none left at the end of the season.

“It was a terrible game,” said Twente defender Robin Pröpper. “We wanted to play power football, but with this temperature it’s quite difficult. At a certain point, the powers ran out.

The struggle has come from both sides, but nonetheless this year’s play-offs have been an ode to the skill of two coaches, to two coaches who squeezed everything out of their teams. Maurice Steijn bravely joined Sparta last year as relegation loomed and has now had a season that’s too good to be true from start to finish. Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall and the crossbar ensured things didn’t get completely out of hand on Sunday.

Twente also owed it to their position to win, missing European football would have been a big disappointment. Because that’s how it goes, fans quickly get used to success. Then they almost forget that Twente still played in the first division in 2019 and finished fourteenth a year later. Their club was there when Jans arrived.

With only four goalkeepers and eight outfield players he was on the pitch in June 2020, his new club had no more players under contract. But there was a clever and experienced technical director, Jan Streuer, who assembled an army of mercenary footballers. Jans finished tenth with, after which the real leap followed last year: fourth, still above AZ.

“And this season we had a lot of games where I really enjoyed being on the pitch,” says Pröpper. Last year Twente was particularly solid, this year Jans also let his team play good football.

Twente can once again be proud of the club, it’s Jans’ greatest gift. It’s because of the success, but it’s also because the coach realizes how important the club is for the environment. And how much the environment likes to be appreciated.

Nice people in De Lutte



That’s why in his farewell speech he praises his hometown De Lutte “where only nice people live” and he’s working on a playlist with songs that reflect his time in Twente. “You don’t get the scoop,” he told a national newspaper reporter. “It’s going to regional media.” In his last match, he was able to give club icon Wout Brama, who quits playing football, a basic spot.

It always seems natural for Jans. He’s just having a good time with “his boys”. Players who he also knows are ultimately professionals, for whom success offers opportunities for a next step.

Zerrouki has already left Sunday’s base (towards Feyenoord), Cerny is on his way (towards Wolfsburg), Julio Plegezuelo is on his way to the exit, Joshua Brenet is “very curious to know where his ceiling is”, Virgil Misidjan is without transfer and “already knows a bit what he wants”, Gijs Smal wants to “make the most of his career” and Lars Unnerstal “knows that other clubs are watching him”.

They may not all leave, but it remains to be seen which team Joseph Oosting, Jans’ successor, will be able to field later. Streuer will also leave, but he will soon assist his successor Arnold Bruggink.

“Once you’ve had two good seasons, maybe you can see other players again,” hopes Pröpper. “It is our merit.”

And that of Jans, who is taking a sabbatical for “at least a few months”. He will soon be in the stands of the preliminary round of the Conference League. “I think it would be a good time to come cheer everyone on.”